Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,067 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.82% of Amerisafe worth $64,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 22.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 36.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Amerisafe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $41,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,851.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.11 million. analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

