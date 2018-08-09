Amerisafe (AMSF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price objective on Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amerisafe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.11 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 14.28%. analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $41,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 175,067 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,065,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

