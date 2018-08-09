AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 403,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,804. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 158 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 934 million cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

