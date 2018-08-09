America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.22 million. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $65.45 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $450.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $211,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,471 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,776. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.