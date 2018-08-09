American Investment Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,908 SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315,847 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39,828.7% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,136,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,822,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12,300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 492,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% in the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,621,000 after purchasing an additional 402,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $114.91 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $114.31 and a 52 week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

