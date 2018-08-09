American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent traded up $0.17, hitting $22.64, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.12.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.89 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 141,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,920,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 892,937 shares of company stock valued at $17,966,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

