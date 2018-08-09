AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Holdings Cut by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,540 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,899,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,197,000 after purchasing an additional 297,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 287,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

In related news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $154,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,351.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,787. 20.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.89 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $761.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.99 million. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 278.30% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

