AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 278.30% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $761.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $780,624.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $154,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,351.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,787. 20.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,039,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,835,000 after purchasing an additional 139,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 801,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

