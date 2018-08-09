AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 191.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $42,715,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $24,718,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $16,966,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 19.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,306,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,484 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S opened at $5.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AMBEV S A/S from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

