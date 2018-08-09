AmberCoin (AMBER) Market Capitalization Reaches $160,860.00

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One AmberCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. AmberCoin has a market cap of $160,860.00 and $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmberCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmberCoin alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmberCoin Coin Profile

AmberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 17th, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD . The official website for AmberCoin is ambercoin.info

Buying and Selling AmberCoin

AmberCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmberCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.