Amarin (AMRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRN. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Amarin traded up $0.02, hitting $2.87, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 38,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $80,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Amarin by 66.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amarin by 54.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $9,998,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

