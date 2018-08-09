Amalgamated Bank Invests $225,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $614,167.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,818.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $2,091,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,395.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

