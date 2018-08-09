Amalgamated Bank Invests $218,000 in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the first quarter valued at $507,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIG opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $40.00.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. Ocean Rig UDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORIG shares. ValuEngine lowered Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ocean Rig UDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocean Rig UDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

