Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 2,910 Tennant (TNC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tennant by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 249,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Tennant opened at $79.15 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. Tennant has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tennant has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

