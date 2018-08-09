Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $32,167.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $32,167.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider J Lindsey Alley sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $682,383.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,383.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,528,026 shares of company stock worth $989,751,591,829. Insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey opened at $47.88 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.85 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.