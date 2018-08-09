alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €14.20 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €14.35 ($16.69) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.00 ($16.28).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT traded down €0.07 ($0.08), reaching €13.03 ($15.15), during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 332,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.69).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.