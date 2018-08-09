alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €13.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €12.40 ($14.42) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($16.98) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.92 ($16.19).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT opened at €13.03 ($15.15) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.69).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.