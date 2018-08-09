Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 17,797 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 384.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 1,170,838 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 292,051 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Laredo Petroleum opened at $8.53 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 51.05%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

