Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in Koppers by 11.8% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 3.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 61,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Koppers by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $793.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,974 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

