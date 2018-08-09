Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Heska Corp (HSKA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in Heska by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Heska by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Heska from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Heska from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.76. Heska Corp has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $111.34.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Heska had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. equities analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $583,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $260,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,321.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $2,884,523. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

