Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $82,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, May 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,244.06.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total value of $4,311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,841.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,670 shares of company stock valued at $96,074,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,245.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $903.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

