Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises 2.3% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $96,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $468,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,670 shares of company stock worth $96,074,702. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,245.61 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $903.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $852.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,405.00 target price (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,244.06.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

