Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Sold by Blue Pool Management Ltd.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises approximately 9.3% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 target price (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,244.06.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,245.61 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $851.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $903.40 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.84, for a total value of $6,297,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,175,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,841.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,670 shares of company stock worth $96,074,702 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

