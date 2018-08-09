Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Holdings Boosted by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C makes up about 4.7% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 2,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,244.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,242.22 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $903.40 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.84, for a total value of $6,297,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,175,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,670 shares of company stock valued at $96,074,702 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

