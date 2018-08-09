Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor opened at $13.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.34. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $150,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.