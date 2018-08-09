Allstate Corp (ALL) Insider Glenn T. Shapiro Sells 21,728 Shares

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,144,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allstate traded up $0.20, hitting $99.41, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 43,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,600,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $1,292,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,685,000 after acquiring an additional 235,413 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.1% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

