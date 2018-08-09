Allstate (ALL) Receives News Impact Score of 0.10

Media stories about Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allstate earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.73983767178 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allstate has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,144,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.