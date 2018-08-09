Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$45.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.75 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.00 to C$43.25 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.64.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment opened at C$44.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$35.76 and a twelve month high of C$42.41.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.