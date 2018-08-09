Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NCV)

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCV stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, formerly AGIC Convertible & Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

