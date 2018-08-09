Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $2,313,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $10,242,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $35,274,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A opened at $47.41 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter. GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th.

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

