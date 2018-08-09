Alleghany Co. (Y) Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Alleghany worth $468,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 339,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 671,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.00.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.61, for a total value of $170,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $634.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $521.07 and a 12 month high of $646.55. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 310.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.41 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

