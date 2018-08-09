Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News headlines about Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Algonquin Power & Utilities earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2330804813767 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities opened at $10.07 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $494.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.96 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

