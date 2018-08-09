Algoma Central (ALC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 10th. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Algoma Central opened at C$14.25 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Algoma Central has a one year low of C$11.46 and a one year high of C$16.04.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

In related news, Director John Christopher Barron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total value of C$30,080.00.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in four segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates 13 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carrier.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.