Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 4,495 Stepan (SCL)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,093,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 299,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $300,696.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,137,526.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCL opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

