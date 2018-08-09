Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 26,255 Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.4% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 545,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.17. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amtech Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $166,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares in the company, valued at $315,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

