Albany International (AIN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of Albany International traded up $0.10, hitting $76.55, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 7,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,038. Albany International has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 90.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 214,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

