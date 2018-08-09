Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Stake Lessened by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 82.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,964 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $188,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,059.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 5,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $519,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,672,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,119 in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group opened at $96.28 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

