Aixtron Se (AIXA) Receives €14.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.50 ($16.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of AIXA stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €12.13 ($14.10). 437,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of €19.56 ($22.74).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

