Aixtron Se (AIXA) Receives €14.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.50 ($16.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of AIXA stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €12.13 ($14.10). 437,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of €19.56 ($22.74).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

