Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 62,364 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 106,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 737,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 186,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

