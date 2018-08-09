Air Lease (AL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Air Lease have underperformed its industry in a year. The company has been struggling with global supply chain and production constraints causing delays in aircraft delivery. Also, the rise in interest rates, labor and fuel pricesdo not bode well for the company as it may affect its customer base. The company's high debt levels are another cause for concern. The negativity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings being revised downward 2.7% in the last 60 days. Detailed results will be available on Aug 9. However, the company's fleet expansion initiatives are encouraging. The company's endeavors to reward its shareholders thorugh dividend payments are impressive as well. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Lease from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,216,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,144 shares of company stock worth $1,990,187. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 27.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 546,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,839.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

