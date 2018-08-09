Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 12,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,089. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $48,656.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 165,374 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $5,315,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,100,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,493 shares of company stock worth $11,580,119. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

