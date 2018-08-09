Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Director Acquires C$209,720.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Jamie Calvin Sokalsky bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$52.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,720.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$1.20 on Thursday, hitting C$53.40. 92,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,616. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$48.04 and a 12-month high of C$64.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

