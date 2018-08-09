Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Position Trimmed by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 62.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,802 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,089 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $100,067,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 936,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,926,000 after acquiring an additional 674,368 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

