AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 53,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC opened at $46.87 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

