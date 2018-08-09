AES (AES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. AES updated its FY18 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

AES opened at $13.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. AES has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

