AeroVironment (AVAV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AeroVironment earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.1357147423414 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

AVAV stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $78.84.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $266,228.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

