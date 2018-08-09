Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) PT Set at $78.00 by HC Wainwright

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given a $78.00 target price by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AERI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals opened at $64.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $9,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,981,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,153,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,708 shares of company stock worth $17,730,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,034.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 429,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

