AerCap (AER) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about AerCap (NYSE:AER) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AerCap earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5490851134027 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AER. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.
Shares of AER opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. AerCap has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.30.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
