Aecom (ACM) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69.

Shares of ACM opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Aecom has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other Aecom news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $56,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $747,410 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

