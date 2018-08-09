Advisory Services Network LLC Has $194,000 Position in Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 3,952.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Fitbit by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Fitbit by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,751,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 672,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fitbit from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cascend Securities started coverage on Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

In other Fitbit news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $800,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 775,572 shares of company stock worth $4,044,174. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIT opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Fitbit Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

